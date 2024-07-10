Left Menu

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Bhavani Revanna in Abduction Case

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna regarding a Karnataka SIT plea against her anticipatory bail in an abduction case. The Court emphasized not politicizing the issue and underlined the serious allegations against her son, questioning her role in the crime.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, addressing the Karnataka Special Investigation Team's (SIT) plea challenging a High Court order that granted her anticipatory bail in an abduction case. Notably, the SC stressed, 'Let us not politicize the matter.'

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued the notice. However, the court urged all parties to refrain from politicizing the matter, acknowledging the reason the High Court provided in its decision. The justices also took note of serious allegations against Bhavani's son, Prajwal Revanna, who was eventually apprehended after fleeing.

The court questioned Bhavani's potential involvement in abetting her son's alleged crime. The point of contention remains whether the High Court was justified in shielding her from arrest. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karnataka State, contended that the victim had been confined under the family's directive, with Bhavani Revanna allegedly orchestrating the captivity.

The Karnataka SIT filed a petition through advocate-on-record VN Raghupathy, challenging the High Court's order granting anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's mother. The bail was conditional, prohibiting her from entering Mysuru and Hassan. The High Court defended its stance, stating that she had already responded to 85 questions, countering claims that she was not cooperating fully with the SIT's inquiries. (ANI)

