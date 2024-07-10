Supreme Court Stays Gujarat HC Order on Adani Ports Land Recovery

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Gujarat High Court's order for the recovery of land allotted to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd in Mundra, Gujarat. The bench, led by Justice BR Gavai and including Justice KV Viswanathan, issued a notice to the Gujarat government, requiring a reply to the petition.

The court was addressing an appeal filed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, contesting the Gujarat High Court's previous order. Adani Ports requested an interim stay on the High Court's directive.

The disputed land was originally allocated to the Adani Group entity in 2005. This case now awaits further developments as the Gujarat government prepares its response.

