High Voter Turnout Marks By-Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Low in Uttarakhand

The by-elections across seven states have seen varied voter participation, with the highest turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara at 66.58 percent, while the lowest was in Uttarakhand's Badrinath at 40.50 percent. Himachal Pradesh's Dehra saw a turnout of 55.30 percent, Hamirpur 56.96 percent, and Nahalgarh 63.70 percent.

Bihar's Rupauli constituency recorded a turnout of 42.19 percent, with Punjab's Jalandhar West at 42.60 percent. In West Bengal, Raiganj reported 53.89 percent, Maniktala 43.78 percent, Ranaghat Dakshin 52.41 percent, and Bagda 50.81 percent. Uttarakhand's Manglaur recorded 56.21 percent, while Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi saw a 64.44 percent turnout.

The elections will determine the futures of several seasoned politicians and newcomers, including Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. In Maniktala, BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey will face TMC's Supti Pande. In Ranaghat Dakshin, TMC's Mukut Mani Adhikari contests against a BJP candidate, while in Bagdah, TMC's Madhuparna Thakur is pitted against the BJP candidate.

In Raiganj, BJP's Krishna Kalyani will vie against TMC's candidate. From Uttarakhand, Rajendra Singh Bhandari in Badrinath and Kartar Singh Bhadana in Manglaur have been fielded by the BJP. In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Ashish Sharma (BJP), Dr. Pushpinder Verma (INC), and independent Nand Lal Sharma are in contention.

Congress has nominated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife from Dehra, who will contest against BJP's Hoshiyar Singh. Nalagarh will see a race between Hardeep Singh Bawa (INC), KL Thakur (BJP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party), and independents Harpreet Singh and Vijay Singh.

