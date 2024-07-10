Supreme Court Calls Out Delhi Police Over Alleged Harassment in Tree Felling Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police after petitioners in a contempt case against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) complained of police harassment. The case involves illegal tree felling in Delhi's Southern Ridge forest area, with petitioners alleging police inquiries into their bank accounts.

The petitioners, including the New Delhi Nature Society, sought action against the DDA for allegedly cutting trees in the Ridge area without permission. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan claimed that police were probing petitioners' bank details. The court assured, 'We will look into this.'

The plea, filed by Delhi resident Bindu Kapurea and others, argued that trees were felled despite a Supreme Court order prohibiting such actions. The court had previously initiated a contempt case against DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda. Further inquiries have been ordered into Lt Governor VK Saxena's involvement in the matter.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)