Uttarakhand CM Endorses Uniform Civil Code to Safeguard Youth in Live-In Relationships

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the benefits of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Emphasizing the mandatory registration of live-in relationships, Dhami stated the measure aims to ensure parental awareness and youth safety. The UCC bill was passed in February and received presidential assent in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:48 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at an event in Delhi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked a significant moment on Wednesday by participating in a felicitation ceremony in the national capital. The event celebrated the state's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aimed at ensuring the safety of youth in live-in relationships.

Dhami highlighted a key provision made under the UCC, mandating the registration of live-in relationships to ensure parental awareness. Speaking to ANI, he clarified the rationale behind this registry, stating, 'A lot of journalists asked me why has a provision of registration been introduced regarding live-in. I said that provision for registration has been introduced so that their parents know about it.'

Dhami further elaborated on the importance of this measure by pointing out the potential risks, 'Many times when the relationship turns sour and the couple do not share a good bond, there have been many cases where murders and other crimes take place.' He emphasized that the primary goal is to ensure the security of the youth and maintain law and order in the state.

Dhami reminded the audience that the UCC bill was passed by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024, and received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on March 13. The bill was a notable poll promise by the BJP in Uttarakhand before the 2022 elections.

