Rajasthan CM's Japan & South Korea Trip Spurs Investment Hopes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma returned to New Delhi on Saturday morning after a six-day trip to Japan and South Korea. The visit was part of preparations for the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024,' slated for December 9 to 11 in Jaipur.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari highlighted the potential impact of the trip. 'The Chief Minister's visit has been very successful. It will attract significant investment to Rajasthan, crucial for the state's development and employment opportunities,' Kumari stated.

Kumari also stressed the focus on tourism-related investments. 'There's immense potential for tourism investment in Rajasthan. If these investments materialize, the state's economy will strengthen. Preparations are in full swing,' she added.

Kumari assured that the government is committed to not just signing but also implementing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). 'The government will ensure that MOUs translate into on-ground investments,' she emphasized.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompanied the Chief Minister, echoed the success of the visit. 'The investors are positive, and the CM has assured them of full support,' Bairwa noted.

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh expressed optimism about the summit's outcomes. 'This visit will yield positive results, generating employment and attracting foreign companies to sign MOUs, aiding Rajasthan's development,' Singh said, lauding Prime Minister Modi's role in fostering global trust in India.

During the visit, the delegation held discussions on new investment opportunities with several South Korean firms, including Samsung Healthcare and LX International. The upcoming summit aims to draw global investment, backed by the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO.

(With inputs from agencies.)