Assam Locals Rally for Tribal Belt Protection Amid Eviction Drive

Residents of the Sonapur Kachutali area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district rallied on Saturday to defend tribal belt and block areas. Their protest demanded the eviction of individuals illegally occupying government land and called for state protection of indigenous people.

Locals accused Congress leaders of resettling a substantial number of illegal migrants in the tribal belt and block areas for political gain. The local Muslim population expressed support for the government's eviction efforts against these migrants.

Rahim Baksh, a local youth, stated, "Congress leaders previously brought these illegal migrants to the tribal belt and block areas to secure votes. We aim to protect the tribal areas and indigenous residents, and we urge the government to remove these suspected illegal occupants." Ashrafuddin Choudhury, another local, claimed a century-long residency, insisting on the eviction of illegal settlers and promising support for the government's actions.

On September 12, an eviction drive turned violent leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to seven others due to police firing. The confrontation involved a mob of over 1500 people attacking government officials and police with sharp weapons and stones, obstructing their duties.

Additionally, 22 police personnel and a Revenue Circle officer sustained injuries in the clash. The administration has issued notices to additional residents in the area to vacate the tribal belt and block regions.

