Left Menu

Assam Locals Rally for Tribal Belt Protection Amid Eviction Drive

Residents of Sonapur Kachutali in Assam's Kamrup staged a protest against illegal land occupation and demanded protection for indigenous people. Allegations surfaced that Congress leaders resettled illegal migrants for votes. The protest saw support from Muslim locals and followed violent clashes during an eviction drive resulting in injuries and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:22 IST
Assam Locals Rally for Tribal Belt Protection Amid Eviction Drive
Visual from the protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of the Sonapur Kachutali area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district rallied on Saturday to defend tribal belt and block areas. Their protest demanded the eviction of individuals illegally occupying government land and called for state protection of indigenous people.

Locals accused Congress leaders of resettling a substantial number of illegal migrants in the tribal belt and block areas for political gain. The local Muslim population expressed support for the government's eviction efforts against these migrants.

Rahim Baksh, a local youth, stated, "Congress leaders previously brought these illegal migrants to the tribal belt and block areas to secure votes. We aim to protect the tribal areas and indigenous residents, and we urge the government to remove these suspected illegal occupants." Ashrafuddin Choudhury, another local, claimed a century-long residency, insisting on the eviction of illegal settlers and promising support for the government's actions.

On September 12, an eviction drive turned violent leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to seven others due to police firing. The confrontation involved a mob of over 1500 people attacking government officials and police with sharp weapons and stones, obstructing their duties.

Additionally, 22 police personnel and a Revenue Circle officer sustained injuries in the clash. The administration has issued notices to additional residents in the area to vacate the tribal belt and block regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024