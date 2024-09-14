Hindi: India’s Bond of Unity, Says CM Adityanath on Hindi Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Saturday that Hindi serves as the unifying language across India. Speaking at the international seminar on 'Contribution of Nath Panth in building a harmonious society,' Adityanath emphasized, 'A practical language to connect this country, which I and the majority of the population of this country believe, recognise and understand, is the language Hindi.'

Emphasizing the importance of language in societal progress, Adityanath noted, 'The development of language is the root of all progress. I think that this sentiment even today attracts the attention of all of us. If our sentiments and our languages are not our own, then it will hinder our progress at every level.' He made these remarks on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on Hindi Diwas, posting, 'Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas,' on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, stating, 'All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and without enriching them, we cannot move forward.' Shah added, 'This year, Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country.'

In a video message, Shah remarked, 'This year's 'Hindi Diwas' is very important for all of us because on 14th September 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language. Hindi has seen many ups and downs. But today, I can say with certainty that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language.' Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)