Maharashtra Halts Mandatory Hindi Language Order in Schools

In an unexpected turn, the Maharashtra government has decided to halt its recent directive mandating Hindi as a third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in both Marathi and English-medium schools. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday.

The decision to make Hindi compulsory faced strong opposition from various stakeholders, including political parties and educational groups. This resistance prompted the government to reconsider and hold off on the implementation of the order.

A fresh government resolution is anticipated in response to this controversy. The reversal aligns with recommendations from the language consultation committee, which approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

