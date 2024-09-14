Left Menu

Nandprayag-Kothiyalsain Road Reopens Amid Ongoing Rain-Induced Blockages

The Nandprayag-Kothiyalsain road in Chamoli district has reopened for small vehicles after debris removal. Heavy rains caused landslides blocking multiple routes including Badrinath National Highway. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advised caution and IMD issued alerts. Heavy rainfall also led to the Ganges nearing danger levels in Bhimgoda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:34 IST
Nandprayag-Kothiyalsain alternate road in Chamoli (Source/@chamolipolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nandprayag-Kothiyalsain alternate road in Chamoli district has been reopened for small vehicles after debris clearance, officials confirmed on Saturday. The public can now use the route, which was previously blocked due to rains.

Earlier, Chamoli police reported that the Badrinath National Highway had blockages at Lambagad, Nandprayag, Sonala, and Barrage Kunj, along with the diverted route between Sakot-Nandprayag. Authorities used social media to update residents about the blocked routes after continuous rainfall caused multiple landslides.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district magistrates to remain vigilant amid heavy rainfall impacting Uttarakhand. Residents have been advised against unnecessary travel. IMD has issued a red alert for southern districts and an orange alert for other parts. The holy River Ganges is nearing danger levels due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts as heavy rains continue across various regions in Uttarakhand. A depression over northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to weaken, causing scattered clouds, intense convection, and gusty winds in multiple states. Continuous rain has also caused road closures in Nainital district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

