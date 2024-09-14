Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Mourns the Loss of Sepoy Arvind Singh in Baramula Encounter

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed heartfelt condolences following the death of Sepoy Arvind Singh in a terrorist encounter on Friday in Baramula, Jammu and Kashmir. Singh was a native of Hathol Khas village, Kangoo, within the Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

The Chief Minister described the loss of the brave soldier as deeply painful, stating that Arvind Singh's sacrifice would be eternally remembered by the people of India. He extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this irreparable loss. CM Sukhu assured the family of the state's steadfast support during this tragic period.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed profound sorrow over the soldier's demise. Recognizing Sepoy Arvind Singh's selfless service, Agnihotri emphasized that the nation is forever indebted to him. He extended his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the grieving family, underscoring that the soldier's supreme sacrifice will be remembered forever.

(With inputs from agencies.)