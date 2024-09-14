Left Menu

Kolkata Blast Prompts BJP Leader to Demand Central Probe

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a central investigation into a blast that killed a ragpicker in central Kolkata. Majumdar criticizes the state government's handling of the incident, calling it a severe failure of law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:31 IST
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Sukanta Majumdar, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a comprehensive investigation into a blast in central Kolkata that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old ragpicker.

The incident, which took place around 1:45 pm near Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road, has caused significant alarm among citizens, Majumdar stated in his letter, describing the immediate response by local authorities, which included cordoning off the area and deploying the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). While traffic resumed following a preliminary inspection, the cause of the explosion remains under forensic investigation.

Majumdar called for a thorough probe by central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing the local police's limited capacity to manage the situation comprehensively. He also criticized the state government's handling of the incident, calling it a stark failure under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, and urged for swift action to restore public confidence.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar questioned Mamata Banerjee's capability as Home Minister and called for her resignation. The explosion, which injured ragpicker Bapi Das, is a matter of grave concern, and it underscores the urgent need for a detailed investigation by central authorities, he added.

Initial reports from the Kolkata Police noted the blast occurred around 1:45 pm, injuring Bapi Das, who is currently receiving treatment at NRS Hospital. Authorities found a plastic gunny bag at the scene, which was cleared by BDDS, and traffic has since resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

