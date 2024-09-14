Sitaram Yechury's Body Donated for Medical Research, AIIMS Lauds Family's Noble Act

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has praised the family of the late CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for their noble decision to donate his entire body for medical research. Yechury passed away on September 12, and his mortal remains were brought to AIIMS on Saturday. Professor in charge of media and professor in the Department of Anatomy at AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Rima Dada, stated that the donation of Yechury's body is a noble act.

Dr. Rima Dada said, "Sitaram Yechury's family has donated his entire body for medical research. Body donation is a very noble deed. The entire body is used for research and teaching medical students. Initially, the body is embalmed, with fluids injected to preserve it for teaching MBBS students. Senior medical students also practice on the body before performing major surgeries." She further mentioned that the body has been donated specifically for medical research and not any particular organs.

"We keep 50 to 60 bodies in our tanks, out of which 10-12 are taken out every year for teaching medical students. Family members are allowed to see the body for two to three days after it is embalmed, but further permission is not given. After being used for research and teaching, the bodies are cremated with full rituals at Nigam Bodh Ghat," she added.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi on Saturday. He described Yechury as one of the great leaders of the country, who built bridges between different ideologies. "Sitaram Yechury's personality was unique and had a special place in the country's politics. Leaders across various parties were influenced by his thoughts. May God give his family strength in this difficult time," said former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury, calling him a fine thinker and an excellent human being. "His passing away is a big loss to not just his party but the entire nation. My deepest condolences to all his admirers and family members," Pilot said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha also expressed his homage, stating, "Sitaram Yechury will always be remembered whenever the voices of the poor and deprived are raised for their rights. Working with him over the last 10 years was a learning experience."

