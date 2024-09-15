Left Menu

Floods Disrupt Lives and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains have caused rivers in Uttar Pradesh to overflow, affecting 11 districts. Boat services in Varanasi are suspended, and 17 people have died. Relief efforts are ongoing, but many locals are facing significant hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:10 IST
Floods Disrupt Lives and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh
Saryu river in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saryu River in Ayodhya has surged beyond the danger mark amidst torrential rains, according to Central Water Commission official Balram. Currently, the water level stands at 93.1 meters, surpassing the danger threshold by 37 cm.

Consequently, boat services in Varanasi have been halted due to the rising Ganga River. Local boatmen, who rely on this service for their livelihood, are now facing severe economic challenges. 'Boatmen are at home, and we're encountering numerous difficulties,' expressed one boatman. Another, Mritunjay Kumar, noted, 'The water has been escalating rapidly since yesterday.'

In total, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are grappling with floods, which have resulted in 17 fatalities, according to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Relief efforts are underway, including the deployment of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC teams. Additionally, compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been extended to the families of the deceased, and relief aid has been distributed to those affected by property and livestock losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024