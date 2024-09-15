Floods Disrupt Lives and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh

The Saryu River in Ayodhya has surged beyond the danger mark amidst torrential rains, according to Central Water Commission official Balram. Currently, the water level stands at 93.1 meters, surpassing the danger threshold by 37 cm.

Consequently, boat services in Varanasi have been halted due to the rising Ganga River. Local boatmen, who rely on this service for their livelihood, are now facing severe economic challenges. 'Boatmen are at home, and we're encountering numerous difficulties,' expressed one boatman. Another, Mritunjay Kumar, noted, 'The water has been escalating rapidly since yesterday.'

In total, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are grappling with floods, which have resulted in 17 fatalities, according to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Relief efforts are underway, including the deployment of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC teams. Additionally, compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been extended to the families of the deceased, and relief aid has been distributed to those affected by property and livestock losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)