Police Detain 12 in Stone-Pelting Incident During Rajasthan Religious Procession

Police detained 12 suspects in connection with a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Shahpura, Rajasthan, said BJP MP Damodar Agarwal. Speaking to ANI, Agarwal noted that protests from the Hindu community erupted after the incident during the Bewan Yatra on Jaljuli Ekadashi but subsided following prompt police action.

'There was stone pelting on the Bewan Yatra, which angered the Hindu community. Protests ensued, but the police acted swiftly. Additional forces arrived, and drone footage helped identify and detain the miscreants. Around 12 suspects were detained,' Agarwal said. The MP praised the swift actions of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police in controlling the situation.

'From 4 pm until late into the night, the administration was in constant contact with protest leaders. The Collector and SP took swift action to maintain control. The Chief Minister and police authorities are monitoring the situation closely from Jaipur,' Agarwal added. Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedam, confirmed an ongoing investigation and assured strict action against those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)