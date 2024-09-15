Left Menu

Police Detain 12 in Stone-Pelting Incident During Rajasthan Religious Procession

Twelve suspects were detained after stone-pelting during a religious procession in Rajasthan's Shahpura. BJP MP Damodar Agarwal confirmed the swift police action. Protests from the Hindu community subsided as authorities controlled the situation. Investigations are ongoing with promises of strict legal actions against those found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:15 IST
Police Detain 12 in Stone-Pelting Incident During Rajasthan Religious Procession
BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhilwara Damodar Agarwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained 12 suspects in connection with a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Shahpura, Rajasthan, said BJP MP Damodar Agarwal. Speaking to ANI, Agarwal noted that protests from the Hindu community erupted after the incident during the Bewan Yatra on Jaljuli Ekadashi but subsided following prompt police action.

'There was stone pelting on the Bewan Yatra, which angered the Hindu community. Protests ensued, but the police acted swiftly. Additional forces arrived, and drone footage helped identify and detain the miscreants. Around 12 suspects were detained,' Agarwal said. The MP praised the swift actions of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police in controlling the situation.

'From 4 pm until late into the night, the administration was in constant contact with protest leaders. The Collector and SP took swift action to maintain control. The Chief Minister and police authorities are monitoring the situation closely from Jaipur,' Agarwal added. Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedam, confirmed an ongoing investigation and assured strict action against those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024