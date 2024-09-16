Left Menu

Mass Detention of Striking Workers at Samsung Plant in India

Indian police detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India. The workers had planned an unauthorized march. The strike at the Tamil Nadu plant has disrupted production, affecting Samsung's significant annual revenue from India.

Updated: 16-09-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:44 IST
Mass Detention of Striking Workers at Samsung Plant in India
Indian authorities detained approximately 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India. The workers planned to march, lacking official permission, according to police.

This development escalates the ongoing strike at the Samsung home appliance facility in Tamil Nadu, near Chennai. Workers, boycotting work for a week, demand wage increases, disrupting a plant that significantly contributes to Samsung's $12 billion annual revenue in India.

Sankar Ganesh, a senior police official from Kancheepuram district, told Reuters that approximately 100 workers are under 'preventive arrest,' although further details were not disclosed.

