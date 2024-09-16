Left Menu

KRIBCO and Novonesis Unveil Pioneering Biofertiliser for Indian Farmers

KRIBCO, in collaboration with Novonesis, has launched 'KRIBCO Rhizosuper', a biofertiliser featuring Lipo-chitooligosaccharides (LCO) promoter technology. Priced at Rs 500-550 per acre, it targets various crops during early growth stages. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance biofertiliser usage in India.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian agriculture, KRIBCO has partnered with global biosolutions leader Novonesis to launch 'KRIBCO Rhizosuper', a pioneering biofertiliser featuring advanced Lipo-chitooligosaccharides (LCO) promoter technology.

Marketed at a cost-effective price of Rs 500-550 per acre, the granular biofertiliser can be applied to a variety of crops including rice, wheat, and pulses during their early growth stages. This comes as a strategic move by KRIBCO to offer cutting-edge agri-biosolutions to Indian farmers.

The initiative also involves bolstering KRIBCO's biofertiliser production capacity and expanding its product portfolio, with an annual manufacturing target of 20,000 tonnes. Despite India's current low awareness of biofertilisers, the sector has seen double-digit growth over the past five years, presenting significant opportunities for market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

