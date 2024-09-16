Left Menu

GAIL and Coal India Launch EoI for Coal Gasification Technology Licensors

GAIL and Coal India Limited's joint venture is seeking licensors for coal gasification technology for a synthetic natural gas plant in West Bengal. The project, valued at Rs 13,052 crore, aims to promote coal gasification. Coal India will hold a 51% stake and GAIL 49%. The EoI submission deadline is October 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GAIL and Coal India Limited (CIL) have officially issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to shortlist global licensors of coal gasification technology for their upcoming synthetic natural gas (SNG) plant in West Bengal. This move is part of a larger initiative to promote coal gasification in India.

With an estimated project value of Rs 13,052 crore, the joint venture sees CIL and GAIL holding 51% and 49% stakes, respectively. The coal for the plant will be supplied by CIL's Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The Cabinet approved the project, emphasizing its importance for India's energy sector.

The EoI is seeking internationally reputed coal gasification technology providers who can offer feasible solutions for commercial SNG production. Submissions are due by October 15. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Coal's broader goal of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030, supported by substantial government incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

