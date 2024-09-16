Left Menu

Four-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Chakan

A four-year-old girl in Chakan, Pune was injured in a dog attack. The incident, caught on video, occurred on September 8, showing residents rushing to her rescue. The girl's mother confirmed she sustained bites on various parts of her body and was treated at a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:44 IST
  • India

A four-year-old girl was injured in a chilling dog attack in Chakan, Pune district, Maharashtra.

A video of the incident from September 8 recently went viral that showed the girl on a road being attacked by a pack of dogs. Local residents quickly intervened and saved her life.

The girl's mother, Ashwini Bhendbhar, stated the attack happened at 11 AM on September 8. 'My daughter sustained dog bites on her neck, head, cheeks, and legs. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment and has since been discharged,' Bhendbhar reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

