Left Menu

Australia Seals Lucrative Trade Deal with UAE

Australia confirmed a trade deal with the UAE, eliminating tariffs on 99% of Australian goods and saving A$135 million in the first year. The agreement is expected to boost Aussie exports by A$678 million annually and strengthen investment in critical minerals. It will also benefit the Australian meat industry greatly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:00 IST
Australia Seals Lucrative Trade Deal with UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia confirmed on Tuesday that it has finalized a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates, effectively removing tariffs on 99% of Australian products. The move is projected to save Australia A$135 million ($91 million) in the first year of the agreement.

The UAE, Australia's largest trade and investment partner in the Middle East, had bilateral trade worth A$9.9 billion last year. The agreement is expected to enhance Aussie exports by A$678 million annually, with a significant part of the deal aimed at boosting investment from Abu Dhabi in critical minerals.

The Australian Meat Industry Council has hailed this agreement, noting it will provide farmers improved access to crucial markets for Australian beef, lamb, and goat meat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024