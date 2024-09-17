Left Menu

International Photography Exhibition Commemorates PM Modi's 74th Birthday

An international photography exhibition celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and work will open on his 74th birthday. Organized by Dr Adish C Aggarwala, the exhibition will feature over 1,000 photographs capturing key moments of Modi's journey from his early days to the present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, an international photography exhibition will be unveiled by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice KG Balakrishnan. The exhibition will highlight Modi's journey from his early days to the present.

The event, titled 'International Photography Exhibition on Narendra Modi: A Champion of Prosperity & World Peace,' will take place at the Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi and will remain open until September 30. Organized by Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala, it aims to commemorate Modi's contributions to global peace and prosperity through over 1,000 high-resolution images.

The exhibition will cover themes such as Modi's leadership, interactions with international dignitaries, spiritual leaders, and prominent personalities from various fields. Notable moments, including a viral video of Modi welcoming a calf named Deep Jyoti, will also be featured. Additional photographs will showcase Modi's foreign visits and meetings with global leaders and spiritual figures.

Recently, Modi shared a heartwarming video introducing a newborn calf named 'Deepjyoti' on his X (formerly Twitter) account, quoting an ancient Sanskrit scripture highlighting the significance of cows. Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today, having been born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with other senior party leaders, extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

