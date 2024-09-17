Left Menu

PVTGs in Balrampur Celebrate Electrification After 20 Years

After 20 years of darkness, the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Bheski village, Balrampur District, now have electricity. This milestone was achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan. Leaders like Sarpanch Bhajan Ram express immense relief and optimism for future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:33 IST
People from PVTGs in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur get electricity under PM-JANMAN (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Residents from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Bheski village, Balrampur District, have experienced a significant milestone as their homes receive electricity after two decades. This achievement falls under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), according to Bheski village Sarpanch Bhajan Ram, who shared the village's immense relief and gratitude.

Balrampur Deputy Commissioner Remigius Ekka highlighted that the PM-JANMAN campaign focuses on electrifying households across the district, reaching settlements of Pahadi Korwa communities in 235 different locations. Out of 5070 residents, 1011 houses previously lacked electricity but have now received connections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Jamshedpur, remarked on the national efforts to empower marginalized families. Through PM Janman Yojana, substantial steps have been taken to provide essential living facilities including houses, roads, electricity, water, and education. The Prime Minister also announced that the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is aimed at building pucca houses for thousands of beneficiaries, complemented by other amenities like toilets, drinking water, and gas connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

