Left Menu

Neovantage Innovation Parks Secures Inaugural Rs 300 Crore Green Loan from HSBC India

Neovantage Innovation Parks obtained a Rs 300 crore green loan from HSBC India, aimed at refinancing existing debt. Located in Hyderabad's Genome Valley, Neovantage focuses on life sciences real estate. The funding aligns with the company's sustainability goals, supporting its financial and operational efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Neovantage Innovation Parks has secured a Rs 300 crore green loan from HSBC India to refinance its existing debt, marking a significant milestone for the life sciences real estate sector in India.

Located in Hyderabad's Genome Valley and home to leading pharma and life sciences R&D companies, Neovantage Innovation Parks is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton.

This inaugural green loan underscores Neovantage's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the company's vision for creating sustainable and thriving business ecosystems. HSBC India has previously provided green loans to other key real estate players, demonstrating a growing alignment between financial strategies and global environmental objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024