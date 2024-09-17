Neovantage Innovation Parks Secures Inaugural Rs 300 Crore Green Loan from HSBC India

Neovantage Innovation Parks has secured a Rs 300 crore green loan from HSBC India to refinance its existing debt, marking a significant milestone for the life sciences real estate sector in India.

Located in Hyderabad's Genome Valley and home to leading pharma and life sciences R&D companies, Neovantage Innovation Parks is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton.

This inaugural green loan underscores Neovantage's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the company's vision for creating sustainable and thriving business ecosystems. HSBC India has previously provided green loans to other key real estate players, demonstrating a growing alignment between financial strategies and global environmental objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)