RE-INVEST 2024: India Champions Eco-Economy Balance, Renewable Energy Advances

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized India's commitment to balancing ecology and economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, Yadav highlighted significant efforts to boost renewable energy capacity and market, ensuring clean energy for future generations.

'This conference will provide knowledge and help people in moving forward. This will be a milestone to fulfil the resolution of Viksit Bharat,' Yadav said. PM Modi inaugurated the three-day event on September 16, which concluded on Wednesday. It was hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The conference attracted over 10,000 delegates, including notable government, industry, and financial sector figures. International partners such as Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway participated, alongside Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

High-level delegations from the US, UK, Belgium, the European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong attended, with some led by ministers from Germany and Denmark. The agenda featured 44 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and discussions on renewable energy innovations.

Noteworthy sessions addressed the role of women in accelerating energy transitions and provided a platform for start-ups, featuring pitches by the ten winners of the Solar X Challenge. The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is Mission 500 GW, targeting a significant expansion of India's renewable energy capacity by 2030. As the world's fourth-largest country in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to solidify its leadership in the global energy transition.

RE-INVEST was initially held in February 2015 in New Delhi, with subsequent editions in October 2018 in Delhi NCR, and a virtual edition in November 2020.

