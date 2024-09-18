Left Menu

Modi 3.0 Marks First 100 Days with Major Reforms and Initiatives

In its first 100 days, the Modi 3.0 government has introduced new criminal laws, updated the Disaster Management Act, and initiated plans to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by 2026. Additionally, significant efforts have been made to combat cybercrime and enhance disaster response capabilities.

The Modi 3.0 government has marked its first 100 days with several significant reforms and initiatives. Among the highlights are the introduction of three new criminal laws, amendments to the Disaster Management Act, and a strategic plan to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, a senior Home Ministry official announced on Wednesday.

The Home Ministry has updated the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to incorporate the new laws. 'Software patches have been designed and implemented in ICJS Pillar Applications to reflect these changes,' the official reported. Notably, over 8 lakh officers have been trained, leading to the registration of 5.56 lakh FIRs under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Amendments to the Disaster Management Act aim to clarify roles among central organizations involved in disaster management. From the national to state level, Rs 12,554 crores have been allocated for various disaster mitigation projects. Additionally, the 'Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme' will train 2.31 lakh volunteers as first responders during disasters.

Significant progress has also been made towards resolving long-standing issues in conflict-prone areas. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed with Tripura insurgent groups, marking the end of a 35-year conflict. The government also launched the last phase of its initiative to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by 2026, involving intelligence-based operations and educational campaigns.

In response to growing cyber threats, the ministry has established a special wing of 'Cyber Commandos.' These trained specialists will assist in securing the nation's digital landscape, with 5,000 cyber commandos set to be trained over the next five years.

