ICICI Bank Shares Soar to Record High, Market Valuation Surpasses Rs 9 Lakh Crore
ICICI Bank's shares achieved a new record high on Wednesday, pushing its market valuation past Rs 9 lakh crore. The stock rose over 2% at both BSE and NSE during the day. ICICI Bank is now the fifth most-valued firm in India, with its market capitalization standing at Rs 9.07 lakh crore.
This Wednesday, ICICI Bank's shares soared to an unprecedented record high, elevating its market valuation to over Rs 9 lakh crore.
At the BSE, the stock saw a 1.55% rise to Rs 1,288.05 per share, peaking at Rs 1,295 intra-day. Similarly, at the NSE, shares went up by 1.38%, reaching Rs 1,285.60 and hitting an intra-day high of Rs 1,295.35.
With this surge, the company's market valuation spiked by Rs 14,921.32 crore to Rs 9,07,391.45 crore. Ranking as the fifth most-valued firm in India, the bank has seen a 29.26% increase in its stock value this year alone. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both saw minor declines in closing figures.
