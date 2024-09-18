Left Menu

ICICI Bank Shares Soar to Record High, Market Valuation Surpasses Rs 9 Lakh Crore

ICICI Bank's shares achieved a new record high on Wednesday, pushing its market valuation past Rs 9 lakh crore. The stock rose over 2% at both BSE and NSE during the day. ICICI Bank is now the fifth most-valued firm in India, with its market capitalization standing at Rs 9.07 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:22 IST
This Wednesday, ICICI Bank's shares soared to an unprecedented record high, elevating its market valuation to over Rs 9 lakh crore.

At the BSE, the stock saw a 1.55% rise to Rs 1,288.05 per share, peaking at Rs 1,295 intra-day. Similarly, at the NSE, shares went up by 1.38%, reaching Rs 1,285.60 and hitting an intra-day high of Rs 1,295.35.

With this surge, the company's market valuation spiked by Rs 14,921.32 crore to Rs 9,07,391.45 crore. Ranking as the fifth most-valued firm in India, the bank has seen a 29.26% increase in its stock value this year alone. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both saw minor declines in closing figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

