VP Dhankhar Lauds PM Modi's Vision at Global RE-INVEST 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating an atmosphere of hope and possibility in India during the valedictory ceremony of Global RE-INVEST 2024. Dhankhar highlighted India's achievements under Modi’s leadership, the importance of addressing climate change, and the need for media to raise awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:01 IST
In a robust endorsement, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering an environment of hope and possibility in India. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 4th Global RE-INVEST 2024 in Gandhinagar, Dhankhar accentuated Modi's remarkable journey, likening it to a rocket escape from despondency to astronomical achievements.

Dhankhar underscored Modi's dominance in global discourse, emphasizing his influential voice and ability to address global challenges. He lauded India's progress over the past decade, attributing it to Modi's visionary leadership, which has consistently prioritized humanity and global interest.

The Vice President also highlighted the historic inclusion of the African Union in the G20, Modi's contributions to India's global standing, and urged holistic participation in tackling climate change. Emphasizing the media's role in raising awareness, Dhankhar called for sustainable energy consumption to ensure a habitable planet for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

