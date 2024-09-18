BJP Welcomes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Amid Opposition Backlash
The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has been applauded by BJP leaders who believe it will speed up national development. Conversely, opposition parties, including Congress, criticize the move, calling it impractical and damaging to India's democratic framework.
The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has garnered mixed reactions. The BJP leadership views the proposal as a catalyst for expedited national development, while opposition parties have raised concerns regarding its practicality and implications for democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, emphasizing its potential to enhance India's democracy. 'This decision reflects a significant step towards a more vibrant and participative democracy,' Modi stated. Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this sentiment, highlighting the expected benefits of electoral reforms on resource allocation and economic growth.
However, opposition figures, led by Congress, have voiced strong objections. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal labeled the proposal impractical and counterproductive to democratic principles. Other critics, including CPI leader D Raja and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, argued that the scheme could undermine regional parties and fail under the current constitutional framework.
