Delhi BJP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Bapa Nagar Building Collapse Victims

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called on Wednesday for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to compensate Rs 1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives in a building collapse in Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh earlier today. Kapoor further advocated for Rs 5 lakh to be granted to those injured in the incident.

This appeal follows a tragic event where three people perished and 14 others sustained injuries when a building collapsed Wednesday morning in the Karol Bagh area. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, reported that his department received information about the collapse at 9.10 am, prompting an immediate response that involved five fire tenders.

Kapoor expressed his sorrow over the incident and highlighted his ongoing efforts to have MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi conduct surveys of dangerous buildings. He accused Oberoi of neglecting his repeated requests for surveys and held her accountable for the tragedy. Kapoor reiterated that he had been stressing the importance of such surveys, especially considering the heavy monsoon, to either repair or vacate unsafe buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)