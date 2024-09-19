BJP MLA Munirathna Accused of Sexual Harassment and Threats

A case of alleged sexual harassment has been registered against BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna, along with six others, in Karnataka's Ramnagar district. The case was filed at the Kaggalipura police station on Wednesday night, invoking multiple IPC sections.

The allegations pertain to an incident at a private resort. Munirathna, currently under custody for allegedly threatening a contractor, will appear in the Special Court of People's Representatives for a bail hearing today.

Depending on the bail outcome, procedural actions will follow. Munirathna was detained with assistance from Kolar Police en route to Andhra Pradesh. Two FIRs, filed by contractor Chelvaraju, include grave charges and further underline Munirathna's alleged criminal conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)