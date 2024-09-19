Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic: Car Crash Leaves Two Critically Injured

A birthday celebration turned tragic on Thursday morning when a young man lost control of his car and collided with the railing at the Geeta Colony flyover. The driver, identified as Ashwani Mishra (19), was returning from Gurugram when the incident occurred.

Mishra, a resident of Dyal Singh College, had rented a Hyundai Venue along with his friends Ashwani Pandey (19), Keshav, Krishna (18), and Ujjawal (18) to celebrate his birthday at Zee Town, a pub in Gurugram. Police reported that Mishra lost control of the vehicle while attempting to change songs on his mobile phone.

The collision caused severe damage, leaving Mishra and Pandey in critical condition. All injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Legal action is underway, officials confirmed.

In a separate incident on September 14, a head-on collision between two cars, including a BMW, in Chanakyapuri area left four people injured. The mishap occurred at Simon Bolivar Marg, involving a BMW and a Creta. The Creta driver, Ankit (21) and his companion, Chand Kubba (31), were en route from Dhaula Kuan towards Karol Bagh.

Police swiftly responded to a PCR call and rushed to the scene. The BMW driver, Vaasu Garg (18), and Ram Naresh (58) sustained minor injuries. All four occupants were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated by Ankit under Sections 281 and 125 A of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

