Left Menu

EU Allocates 160 Million Euros for Ukraine's Winter Humanitarian Needs

The European Commission has earmarked 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to address Ukraine's humanitarian needs this winter. Amid severe damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the EU also plans to assist with repairs and boost electricity exports to help mitigate energy shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:56 IST
EU Allocates 160 Million Euros for Ukraine's Winter Humanitarian Needs
Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission will allocate 160 million euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the approaching winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday. This decision comes as Russia's attacks have incapacitated roughly 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which von der Leyen described as tantamount to the 'power equivalent of the three Baltic states'.

Apart from the significant financial aid, the EU will provide assistance with energy infrastructure repairs and additional electricity exports. The International Energy Agency cautioned that Ukraine might face a deficit of 6 GW this winter due to rising peak electricity demand. To combat this, a fuel power plant will be dismantled in Lithuania and reassembled in Ukraine, where 80% of thermal plants have already been destroyed and a third of hydropower capacities are down.

Von der Leyen indicated that the EU aims to restore 2.5 GW of electricity capacity, which would cover 15% of Ukraine's needs. Additionally, the EU will increase its electricity exports to Ukraine to supply 2 GW, helping alleviate the energy shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024