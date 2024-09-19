EU Allocates 160 Million Euros for Ukraine's Winter Humanitarian Needs
The European Commission has earmarked 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to address Ukraine's humanitarian needs this winter. Amid severe damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the EU also plans to assist with repairs and boost electricity exports to help mitigate energy shortages.
The European Commission will allocate 160 million euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the approaching winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday. This decision comes as Russia's attacks have incapacitated roughly 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which von der Leyen described as tantamount to the 'power equivalent of the three Baltic states'.
Apart from the significant financial aid, the EU will provide assistance with energy infrastructure repairs and additional electricity exports. The International Energy Agency cautioned that Ukraine might face a deficit of 6 GW this winter due to rising peak electricity demand. To combat this, a fuel power plant will be dismantled in Lithuania and reassembled in Ukraine, where 80% of thermal plants have already been destroyed and a third of hydropower capacities are down.
Von der Leyen indicated that the EU aims to restore 2.5 GW of electricity capacity, which would cover 15% of Ukraine's needs. Additionally, the EU will increase its electricity exports to Ukraine to supply 2 GW, helping alleviate the energy shortfall.
