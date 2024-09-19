SJVN Achieves Record Green Energy Output Amid Climate Challenges

State-owned SJVN produced an impressive 8,489 million units (MUs) of green energy from its hydro, solar, and wind power stations during the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to top company officials.

SJVN CMD Sushil Sharma announced these achievements during the company's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023-24 financial year. Despite challenging hydrological conditions brought on by climate change, SJVN demonstrated operational resilience, Sharma noted.

The company set new records, including the highest daily generation of 39.570 MUs and 10.971 MUs by the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (HPS), respectively, in July 2023. The highest-ever monthly generation of 1,590.072 MUs was recorded in August 2023, with Rampur HPS contributing 337.165 MUs. During this period, SJVN's standalone revenue was Rs 2,533.59 crore, and its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 908.40 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 1.80 per share for the fiscal year.

