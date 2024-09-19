Left Menu

SJVN Achieves Record Green Energy Output Amid Climate Challenges

State-owned SJVN generated 8,489 million units (MUs) of green energy from hydro, solar, and wind power stations despite challenging hydrological conditions. The company reported its highest daily and monthly power generation records in 2023-24. SJVN's standalone revenue reached Rs 2,533.59 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs 908.40 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN produced an impressive 8,489 million units (MUs) of green energy from its hydro, solar, and wind power stations during the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to top company officials.

SJVN CMD Sushil Sharma announced these achievements during the company's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023-24 financial year. Despite challenging hydrological conditions brought on by climate change, SJVN demonstrated operational resilience, Sharma noted.

The company set new records, including the highest daily generation of 39.570 MUs and 10.971 MUs by the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (HPS), respectively, in July 2023. The highest-ever monthly generation of 1,590.072 MUs was recorded in August 2023, with Rampur HPS contributing 337.165 MUs. During this period, SJVN's standalone revenue was Rs 2,533.59 crore, and its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 908.40 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 1.80 per share for the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

