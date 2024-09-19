Russia's Aggressive Airstrikes on Ukrainian Energy Grid Raise Legal and Humanitarian Concerns
Russia's recent airstrikes targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, raising concerns about potential violations of humanitarian law. Ukraine's air force intercepted most drones and missiles, but civilian casualties and infrastructure damage were reported. The EU and UN have voiced concerns, with the latter highlighting risks to essential services and public health.
Russia launched a new series of airstrikes targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, Ukrainian officials reported on Thursday. This comes despite the UN stating that such attacks may violate humanitarian law. Regional officials noted significant damage to civilian infrastructure, and the International Energy Agency warned of potential electricity shortages in Ukraine this winter.
Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted all 42 drones and one of the four missiles launched by Russia. However, there were casualties, including three deaths near Krasnopillia and injuries in other regions. Power cuts were implemented in 10 regions, with the IEA forecasting a significant shortfall in electricity supply during critical winter months.
The European Union responded by dismantling a fuel power plant in Lithuania to be rebuilt in Ukraine and increasing electricity exports to the country. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine expressed concern over the strikes' impact on essential services like water supply, sanitation, and public health. Kyiv labeled the attacks as war crimes; Moscow defended them as legitimate military targets.
