Left Menu

Russia's Aggressive Airstrikes on Ukrainian Energy Grid Raise Legal and Humanitarian Concerns

Russia's recent airstrikes targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, raising concerns about potential violations of humanitarian law. Ukraine's air force intercepted most drones and missiles, but civilian casualties and infrastructure damage were reported. The EU and UN have voiced concerns, with the latter highlighting risks to essential services and public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:01 IST
Russia's Aggressive Airstrikes on Ukrainian Energy Grid Raise Legal and Humanitarian Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a new series of airstrikes targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, Ukrainian officials reported on Thursday. This comes despite the UN stating that such attacks may violate humanitarian law. Regional officials noted significant damage to civilian infrastructure, and the International Energy Agency warned of potential electricity shortages in Ukraine this winter.

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted all 42 drones and one of the four missiles launched by Russia. However, there were casualties, including three deaths near Krasnopillia and injuries in other regions. Power cuts were implemented in 10 regions, with the IEA forecasting a significant shortfall in electricity supply during critical winter months.

The European Union responded by dismantling a fuel power plant in Lithuania to be rebuilt in Ukraine and increasing electricity exports to the country. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine expressed concern over the strikes' impact on essential services like water supply, sanitation, and public health. Kyiv labeled the attacks as war crimes; Moscow defended them as legitimate military targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024