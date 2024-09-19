Greece Sets Sights on Strengthening Navy with Fourth Belharra Frigate

Greece is set to start negotiations to buy a fourth Belharra frigate from France, according to Defence Minister Nikos Dendias. This decision is part of Greece's efforts to bolster its navy following a decade-long debt crisis.

In 2021, Greece agreed to purchase three Belharra frigates for €3 billion ($3.34 billion) with an option for an additional one. The new acquisition aims to replace aging naval units that have been in operation for over 30 years. Dendias made the announcement at Lorian shipyards in France but provided no further details.

Speaking at the launch ceremony for the second French frigate, Dendias revealed that three of the four new Belharras would be equipped with 'Scalp Naval' cruise missiles, capable of striking targets up to 1,000 kilometers away. This is part of a comprehensive, multi-billion, 10-year defense plan that includes purchasing up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and Rafale jets from France.

Meanwhile, Greece's defense strategy also considers its longstanding disagreements with NATO ally Turkey, particularly over issues such as continental shelf boundaries, energy resources, and airspace over the Aegean. Recent reports indicate that Greece plans to acquire Switchblade drones from the United States to complement Spike anti-tank missiles, contributing to a formidable defense in the Aegean area.

(With inputs from agencies.)