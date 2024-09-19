IAF Chief Advocates Self-Reliance through Comprehensive Defence Strategy

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari emphasized that self-reliance in defense is not about isolation but enhancing internal capabilities to face external threats. Addressing the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, he underscored the necessity for a comprehensive strategy across various sectors to achieve self-reliance.

Chaudhari noted the emergence of hybrid warfare blending traditional aggression with cyber-attacks, disinformation, and economic coercion as new-age threats. He urged for collaboration with industry, academia, and international partners to navigate these challenges and reduce vulnerabilities stemming from reliance on external sources.

The Air Chief Marshal outlined the importance of building a robust defense ecosystem, advocating for domestic research, innovation, and public-private partnerships. He also stressed the need to diversify the defense industrial base, accelerate indigenous programs, and improve oversight in defense procurement processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)