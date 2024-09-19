Left Menu

India Aims for Developed Status by 2047: Key Role for Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a developed country by 2047. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries emphasize the crucial role of youth in achieving this goal at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador--Yuva Connect' programme in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:31 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the necessity of proper planning and the pivotal role of youth in this mission during a 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador--Yuva Connect' event at SP College in Pune on Thursday.

Speaking to students, Mandaviya highlighted the rich history of SP College, noting that its alumni have significantly contributed to the nation. He asserted that the dream of a developed India hinges on the talents of such bright students. Mandaviya further mentioned that the government has introduced youth-focused measures in the budget to facilitate this goal.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Raksha Khadse, urged students to register on the My Bharat Portal, emphasizing their vital contribution to the nation's development. Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale also inspired attendees by sharing his journey and encouraging athletes to utilize government schemes. The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

