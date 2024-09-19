Left Menu

Two Arrested for Major Copper Theft in Ghaziabad

Two individuals were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly stealing one tonne of copper worth Rs 15 lakh from a factory. The suspects, one named Nitin, took a factory guard hostage during the robbery. Police are investigating and seeking other thieves involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft of one tonne of copper, valued at Rs 15-20 lakh, from a factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, authorities reported Thursday.

On September 7, the suspects allegedly took a factory guard hostage to carry out the audacious robbery. The Sihani Gate police launched an investigation promptly after the incident was reported, leading to the swift apprehension of two suspects. According to officials, one of the arrested, Nitin, had initially scoped out the factory before executing the plan with accomplices.

"The robbery involved taking a factory guard hostage on September 7. After conducting a thorough recce, they executed the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar stated. "The suspects revealed that a considerable amount of stolen goods is still held by other thieves in Delhi," he added.

Authorities disclosed that the arrested individuals have a history of around 80 theft and robbery cases. The police have formed a team to nab the remaining criminals, who are known for interstate thefts. "The value of the recovered goods is assessed at Rs 15-20 lakh," DCP Kumar confirmed.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

