War of Words: Naidu and Subba Reddy Clash Over Tirupati Temple Prasad Controversy

YSCRP MP Y V Subba Reddy condemned Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's allegations regarding the use of animal fat in Tirupati temple prasad, calling them baseless. Reddy accused Naidu of spreading fake news to affect Hindu sentiments and divert attention from governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:52 IST
YSCRP MP Y V Subba Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
YSCRP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy has firmly condemned comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirupati temple prasad. Naidu had alleged the previous government led by the former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy used animal fat instead of ghee in the prasad, sparking a major controversy.

Subba Reddy refuted Naidu's claims, calling them baseless and detrimental to the sentiments of Hindus. "Naidu's comments about Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Prasadam affect the sentiments of Hindus. I believe in Lord Balaji, and I am ready to take an oath in front of Him. Are you ready to do the same? If not, we will proceed legally," stated Reddy.

Reddy went on to accuse Naidu of spreading fake news and pointed out the governing failures of the TDP. He emphasized that during the YSCRP rule, procurement of ghee used in prasad was transparent and adhered to high standards, including the use of organic products sourced from desi cows with donor support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

