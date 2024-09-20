Three Dead, Two Injured in Late-Night Haryana Liquor Shop Shooting

Three people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries during a shooting at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road, Haryana, according to a police statement on Friday.

The late-night incident took place at Baliana Turn, resulting in the deaths of Jaideep, Amit Nandal, and Vinay, all from Bohar village.

The injured individuals, Anuj and Manoj, were quickly transported to the trauma centre at Rohtak PGIMS. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack, perpetrated by bike-riding assailants, may have been gang-related. Authorities are currently probing the incident for more details.

