Three Dead, Two Injured in Late-Night Haryana Liquor Shop Shooting
Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road, Haryana. The incident, believed to be gang-related, occurred late Thursday night. Authorities have launched an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries during a shooting at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road, Haryana, according to a police statement on Friday.
The late-night incident took place at Baliana Turn, resulting in the deaths of Jaideep, Amit Nandal, and Vinay, all from Bohar village.
The injured individuals, Anuj and Manoj, were quickly transported to the trauma centre at Rohtak PGIMS. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack, perpetrated by bike-riding assailants, may have been gang-related. Authorities are currently probing the incident for more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Clash With Naxals in Telangana: Six Killed, Two Injured
Tragic Building Collapse in Malad East Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured
Explosive Tragedy at Ladies Hostel in Madurai: Two Dead, Two Injured
Bravehearts Fall in Kishtwar Encounter: Two Soldiers Killed, Two Injured
Building Collapse in Delhi's Nabi Karim Claims One Life, Two Injured