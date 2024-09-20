Axis Capital Evaluates Legal Options Against SEBI Ban on Debt Segment

Axis Capital on Friday announced its consideration of legal action against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) following an order that restrains it from new debt segment assignments as a merchant banker.

The company clarified that other business operations remain unaffected, assuring stakeholders that it continues to function normally in equity markets, investment trusts, and other domains.

SEBI's interim ruling prevents Axis from underwriting or arranging new debt securities, citing regulatory breaches. Axis Capital highlighted its minimal involvement in debt for the past year and insisted on its compliance and commitment to legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)