Fatal Collision Sparks Legal Action: Heartfelt Support and Assurance from Gurugram Police

A 22-year-old biker died in a collision with a wrong-side car. Gurugram Police assure legal action and investigation. Mother's plea for justice and concerns over police handling addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:21 IST
ACP DLF Gurugram Vikas Kaushik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident occurred on September 15, when a 22-year-old biker lost his life in a collision with a car driving on the wrong side. Gurugram police confirmed the initiation of legal proceedings following the registration of a case under the law.

Speaking to ANI, ACP DLF Gurugram Vikas Kaushik detailed the incident, mentioning that the deceased was near Cyber City when the collision happened. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the biker was declared dead on arrival. The police are committed to ensuring justice and have started legal actions accordingly. The deceased, an only son, was visiting with friends and enjoyed biking as a hobby.

The police have also taken the accused's blood sample, and if any trace of alcohol is found, appropriate actions will follow. ACP Kaushik dismissed claims of police inaction, emphasizing that no special treatment has been granted and urging the family to meet with the police for clarity.

Earlier, the biker's mother demanded justice, questioning why the accused was released on bail and expressing frustration over the perceived lack of support.

