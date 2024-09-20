Left Menu

China and Japan Reach Agreement on Fukushima Water Discharge

China and Japan have reached an agreement on the discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which may lead to the resumption of Japan's seafood exports to China. Japan will conduct additional monitoring to ensure safety standards, and China will gradually lift its import restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:39 IST
China and Japan Reach Agreement on Fukushima Water Discharge
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China and Japan have struck a significant agreement over the discharge of wastewater from Fukushima's damaged nuclear plant, paving the way for the potential restart of seafood shipments from Japan to China. The accord follows Beijing’s year-long ban citing concerns about radioactive contamination.

Under the new agreement, Japan will implement a long-term international monitoring system and permit independent sampling. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated Japan is ready to conduct extra monitoring. In return, China will reevaluate its import restrictions and incrementally allow imports meeting their criteria.

Despite this progress, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, clarified that the agreement does not indicate an immediate resumption of imports, and consultations will continue. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has endorsed the agreement, acknowledging it as a positive step forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024