G7 Energy Ministers Address Ukraine's Power Crisis

Energy ministers from the G7 and smaller countries will meet to tackle Ukraine's crippled power infrastructure, heavily damaged by Russian attacks since the February 2022 invasion. Ukraine could face a 6-gigawatt electricity shortfall this winter, highlighting the urgent need for international cooperation to support its energy network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers, along with representatives from other nations, are set to convene on Monday to address the critical state of Ukraine's power infrastructure. Italy's foreign minister announced this development, noting that the country's energy system has suffered significant damage due to ongoing Russian attacks since the full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022.

The International Energy Agency reported that Ukraine's electricity deficit could reach 6 gigawatts this winter, accounting for approximately a third of the anticipated peak demand. This alarming shortfall necessitates immediate action from the international community to ensure the preservation and stabilization of Ukraine's energy network. Italy's Antonio Tajani confirmed an enlarged G7 energy meeting next Monday, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. However, he did not disclose which non-G7 nations would be participating.

A diplomatic source informed Reuters on Friday that the ministers are scheduled to meet in person in New York. Italy currently holds the G7 presidency, placing it in a pivotal role to spearhead these critical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

