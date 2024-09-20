RBI Approves Reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as IDFC FIRST Bank CEO
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod to reappoint V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank. His tenure will last for three additional years, from December 19, 2024, to December 18, 2027.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank. This decision extends his leadership for another three years, commencing from December 19, 2024, and concluding on December 18, 2027.
V. Vaidyanathan has been instrumental in steering IDFC FIRST Bank through various phases of growth and transformation, earning recognition for his strategic direction and strong management skills.
With the RBI's approval, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation under Vaidyanathan's stewardship, focusing on expanding its customer base and enhancing financial inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EnQuest CEO Criticizes Britain's Windfall Tax Impact on North Sea Oil & Gas Industry
Modi Invites Singaporean CEOs for Investment in Thriving Indian Economy
India’s Banking System Pivotal for Vision ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’
Bhumika Group Appoints Siddharth Katyal as New CEO to Propel Expansion
Telegram CEO Responds to French Charges; Vows to Combat Criminality on Platform