RBI Approves Reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as IDFC FIRST Bank CEO

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank. This decision extends his leadership for another three years, commencing from December 19, 2024, and concluding on December 18, 2027.

V. Vaidyanathan has been instrumental in steering IDFC FIRST Bank through various phases of growth and transformation, earning recognition for his strategic direction and strong management skills.

With the RBI's approval, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation under Vaidyanathan's stewardship, focusing on expanding its customer base and enhancing financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)