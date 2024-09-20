Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Development Projects

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the transfer of the 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project to the HP Power Corporation Ltd during its Friday meeting. The Cabinet also allotted the 1630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects to the same corporation.

The meeting sanctioned the creation of a Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Health Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, with members including Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, assigned to provide recommendations for strengthening Rogi Kalyan Samitis. The Cabinet also authorized the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to announce results for Post Codes 903 and 939, while reserving some posts pending court proceedings.

In an educational reform, the Cabinet elevated the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan to be the apex state-level institution for school and teacher training. To further educational improvements, the Cabinet decided to enhance 12 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). The 'Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna' benefits will be extended to deserving students seeking overseas education, offering loans at a one percent interest rate.

Healthcare saw significant upgrades with the approval to establish 50-bedded critical care blocks at Civil Hospital Dehra and Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib. Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned the setup of modern offices for Superintending Engineers and Block Medical Officers in Dehra, along with filling 100 Assistant Forest Guard posts and 33 various posts in the printing and stationery department.

Public safety enhancements include the creation of new police stations and posts in various districts, along with filling multiple vacancies, including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Laboratory Assistant positions in the Home Department. The establishment of Medical Officer (Dental) posts in multiple ESI Health Institutions and the addition of six mobile forensic vans for the forensic services department were also approved.

