Norway Expands Ukraine Aid Programme with Significant Funding Increase

Norway has announced an extension of its Ukraine aid programme by three years, increasing the total funding to 135 billion Norwegian crowns. The Nordic country had initially allocated 75 billion crowns over five years. The programme will now run until 2030 to support Ukraine's war effort and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will extend its Ukraine aid programme by three years and add a total of 60 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.70 billion) as part of the expansion, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.

Norway in 2023 allocated a total of 75 billion crowns split over five years to support the Ukrainian war effort and reconstruction, but said on Friday this would be raised to 135 billion and that the programme would run until 2030. ($1 = 10.5229 Norwegian crowns)

(With inputs from agencies.)

