Norway Expands Ukraine Aid Programme with Significant Funding Increase
Norway will extend its Ukraine aid programme by three years and add a total of 60 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.70 billion) as part of the expansion, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.
Norway in 2023 allocated a total of 75 billion crowns split over five years to support the Ukrainian war effort and reconstruction, but said on Friday this would be raised to 135 billion and that the programme would run until 2030. ($1 = 10.5229 Norwegian crowns)
