55 Detained After Stone-Pelting Incident During Eid e Milad Procession in Nandurbar

As many as fifty-five people have been detained in connection with an alleged stone-pelting incident that occurred during an Eid e Milad procession in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on September 19, officials reported on Friday. Nandurbar Superintendent of Police Shravan Dutt stated that two groups clashed during the procession.

"An incident occurred in Nandurbar city yesterday, triggering a tense situation between two communities. A law and order situation arose, leading to a case being registered at Nandurbar police station last night," the SP explained. He added that 55 accused have been apprehended and will be produced before the court shortly.

Charges, including attempts to murder, assault on public servants, and rioting, have been filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The SP also mentioned that 54 additional suspects are currently at large, with various teams deployed to arrest them. CCTV and mobile footage will be used to identify all involved. The incident resulted in injuries to 21 police officers and two municipal guards, though Section 144 CrPC has not been imposed in the area.

On Thursday, SP Shravan Dutt reassured that the situation in Nandurbar had been brought under control. "An incident of stone pelting occurred between two communities during the Eid-e-Milad procession. The police intervened promptly, and the scenario is now stable. We urge the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumors," he stated.

Further investigations are ongoing, and the police have committed to taking strict action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)