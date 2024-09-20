NIA Cracks Down on Pro-Khalistani Activities in Punjab with Raids Across Four Locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday executed searches across four distinct locations in Punjab, targeting suspected pro-Khalistani activities promoted by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun. The NIA's coordinated operations took place in Moga, two places in Bathinda, and Mohali, as per the agency's statement.

The raids led to the confiscation of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are now undergoing detailed examination. The case centers around a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pannun in collaboration with other SFJ members.

NIA registered the case against Pannun on November 17, 2023, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigations are in progress. Pannun, an India-designated terrorist, holds both American and Canadian citizenship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)