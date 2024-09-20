Left Menu

Arrest in BharatPe Fraud Case: Family Member of Co-founder Detained

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, the brother-in-law of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, for alleged fund misappropriation. Gupta, previously the procurement head, is accused of acknowledging bogus deliveries and making payments to non-existent firms. This is the second arrest in the Rs 81-crore fraud case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:54 IST
Arrest in BharatPe Fraud Case: Family Member of Co-founder Detained
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has apprehended Deepak Gupta, the brother-in-law of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in connection with a significant financial misappropriation case involving the fintech company.

Gupta, who served as the procurement head at BharatPe, is accused of acknowledging fictitious deliveries, facilitating payments to non-existent firms between 2019 and 2021. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody for five days.

This arrest follows the earlier detention of Amit Kumar Bansal, who allegedly operated one of the sham firms. BharatPe has alleged that Grover and his family caused Rs 81.3 crore in losses through various fraudulent activities, including sham transactions and illegal payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024