Arrest in BharatPe Fraud Case: Family Member of Co-founder Detained
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, the brother-in-law of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, for alleged fund misappropriation. Gupta, previously the procurement head, is accused of acknowledging bogus deliveries and making payments to non-existent firms. This is the second arrest in the Rs 81-crore fraud case.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has apprehended Deepak Gupta, the brother-in-law of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in connection with a significant financial misappropriation case involving the fintech company.
Gupta, who served as the procurement head at BharatPe, is accused of acknowledging fictitious deliveries, facilitating payments to non-existent firms between 2019 and 2021. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody for five days.
This arrest follows the earlier detention of Amit Kumar Bansal, who allegedly operated one of the sham firms. BharatPe has alleged that Grover and his family caused Rs 81.3 crore in losses through various fraudulent activities, including sham transactions and illegal payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
